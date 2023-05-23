Amritsar MC sets up 18 RRR centres for reuse, recycle of household items

Amritsar, May 22
The Amritsar Municipal Corporation established 18 RRR (Reduce, Reuse and Recycle) centres to collect clothes, shoes, books, toys and electronic gadgets for reuse across the city. The centres have been established on the direction of the Local Bodies Department under the programme, the ‘Meri Life, Mera Swachh Shehar’ campaign, to promote cleanliness, reuse and recycling of waste material.
Municipal Health Officer (MHO) Dr. Yogesh Arora inaugurated the RRR centre at Gol Bagh in North Zone. The MC staff will make efforts to collect used items like clothes, shoes, books, toys, sports goods, electronic goods and deliver the items to those in need. The officials stated that the Municipal Corporation has established 18 RRR centers across different localities in the city, from where residents can leave items for the needy.
It is a unique initiative taken by the government, in which the waste material can be used in the service of humanity. Apart from Gol Bagh in North zone, RRR centres have been set up on Taylor Road, Company Bagh and Majitha Road.
Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Rishi appealed to the residents to send as many items to these centers as possible to make this effort successful. “The residents are urged to donate used, old items, materials at the RRR centres, so that those can be given away to needy persons and to NGOs for reusing and recycling.”
The centres would remain operational from 7am to 2 pm till June 5. The residents can donate used, old clothes, books, electronic items, sports equipment and other items, said MC Commissioner.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
12-point plan for Pacific Islands: Modi
Unveils health initiatives to boost ties | India, US hold pa...
Marginal impact of Rs 2,000 note withdrawal: RBI chief
Petrol stations, shops refuse Rs 2,000 notes
Fresh violence in Manipur, houses torched; Army called
Curfew extended, Net curbs for 5 more days
Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
IMD predicts heavy rain in region between May 23-26