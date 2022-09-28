Amritsar MC staff get one more week to complete delimitation survey

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, September 27

In the wake of civic body elections, the Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner asked the officials and employees to complete the delimitation survey of wards within a week. Following major errors in the survey. The process already three months behind the timetable.

MC Commissioner Kumar Saurabh Raj held a meeting with Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh and group officers and employees deployed on the survey yesterday. Kumar Saurabh Raj has given seven more days to the officers and employees to complete the survey. There were several errors in the survey report which was submitted by the officials earleir. Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh stated that during the meeting, 7,001 blocks for the delimitation survey were investigated and many shortcomings were found in it. A large number of houses were not surveyed by the teams. The left houses would be re-examined and the map of the city would also need to be updated.

Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh also visited the field with the officers for the delimitation survey. He also interacted with survey teams and issued guidelines to conduct the survey. Along with this, stickers will be made available for pasting on the houses. The Civil and Operation and Maintenance department has been deployed to update the maps.

As per the information, the survey teams did not visit a large number of houses in the city. Residents of several residential colonies claimed that no one had visited for the survey.

The Municipal Corporation was instructed by the Local Bodies Department of the Punjab Government to conduct the survey for delimitation of wards in view of the upcoming municipal elections in the city.The MC divided the city into 7000 blocks and started the survey on June 15. The Municipal Corporation deployed 10 block officers and 301 employees in the field for the survey.

The tenure of Municipal Corporation House, which was constituted in January 2018, is going to end in January 2023. Before this, municipal elections are to be held. Local Bodies Minister Dr Inderbir Nijjar has already given his statement that elections to Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Amritsar Municipal Corporations are to be held in January 2023.