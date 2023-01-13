Amritsar MC takes action against illegal colony

Amritsar, January 12
The Municipal Town Planning (MTP) wing of the MC demolished the roads and other infrastructure in an illegal colony in Partap Nagar area here on Thursday. Roads were being made by de-marking the plots of various sizes in a land chunk of two and a half acres along the GT Road Pratap Nagar area of East Zone.
On MC Commissioner’s orders, Sandeep Rishi, Assistant Town Planner Paramjit Singh Dutta, Building Inspector Rohini, demolition staff, the department’s team along with MC police took action against the illegal colony. The coloniser did not get nod to develop the colony.
