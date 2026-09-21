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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar MC team foils bid to encroach upon pond

Amritsar MC team foils bid to encroach upon pond

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:39 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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The MC staff frees encroached space on Airport Road in Amritsar.
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The Amritsar Municipal Corporation on Sunday intensified its anti-encroachment drive, foiling an alleged attempt to encroach upon a pond on Gumtala Road.

The operation was led by Secretary-cum-Estate Officer Sushant Bhatia and Estate Officer Dharminderjit Singh.

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According to officials, the MC received information about an attempt to carry out unauthorised activity at the site. A municipal team reached the spot and stopped the alleged encroachment attempt. The persons allegedly involved left the site after seeing the MC team.

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The officials inspected the site and took necessary steps to prevent any further unauthorised changes to the public property.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation conducted a major anti-encroachment operation along Airport Road, removing unauthorised obstructions from roads, footpaths and other public spaces.

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‘Won’t tolerate violation’

The civic body warned that encroachments on public land, roads, footpaths, ponds and other municipal properties would not be tolerated. Field staff have been directed to keep a watch on vulnerable locations and act promptly on information about fresh encroachments.

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