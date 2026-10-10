Amritsar MC to desilt 75-km sewer line in next 3 months; work to begin within week

The Amritsar Municipal Corporation will undertake the second phase of sewer desilting, covering 75.3 km of sewer lines across four Assembly constituencies within three months, to address recurring blockages and complaints of contaminated drinking water. The work is scheduled to begin within a week.

The drive will cover the East, West, North and Central Assembly constituencies, where frequent sewer blockages and complaints of contaminated drinking water have been reported.

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The hotspots have been identified on the basis of reports submitted by junior engineers responsible for the respective areas.

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The civic body plans to get the work executed through government-empanelled contractors under the rate contract system, without floating separate tenders. Work orders are expected to be issued within a week.

Second phase

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A key component of the second phase will be the cleaning of the main sewer line from Gumanpura to the sewage treatment plant. The work is expected to benefit around 1.5 lakh residents living in nearly 10 wards of the West constituency by reducing sewer overflows and recurring blockages.

The MC began desilting 73 km of sewer lines in April this year, of which around 90 per cent of the work has been completed. The next phase will prioritise areas reporting the highest number of complaints.

The MC plans to clean a total of 75.3 km of sewer lines across the four Assembly constituencies within three months. The work will cover 20 km in the East constituency, 11.6 km in the West, 29.7 km in the North and 14 km in the Central constituency.

Most plaints from Central, West Assembly segments

The Central and West constituencies have reported a high number of complaints related to sewer blockages and contaminated water.

An official of the MC’s operations and maintenance wing said the drive would primarily focus on areas from where complaints of sewer blockages and contaminated water supply had been received frequently.

He said the drive was aimed at addressing these issues and improving the city's sewerage system.

Meanwhile, Ranjit Singh, a resident of the Chheharta area, said people in the West Assembly constituency had been facing problems related to sewer blockages and contaminated drinking water for the past four years.

“Residents have staged several protests over the issue in the past, but the problem persists,” he added.