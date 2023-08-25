Amritsar MC to hear objections on draft of ward delimitation

Amritsar, August 24

The municipal corporation has received 135 objections on draft notification for delimitation of wards during last week.

The MC Commissioner will now conduct a hearing to address objections. MC Commissioner Rahul had constituted five teams to hear these objections. Former Senior Deputy Mayor Raman Bakshi, Deputy Mayor Younis Kumar, former councillor and office-bearer of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had submitted their points.

After receiving the objections, officials held a meeting with the MC Commissioner and explained the views of public representatives in detail to him.

Most public representatives objected to reservation as per the odd and even numbers of new wards. Others raised objections to the demarcation of wards and population disparities. There were some objections that during the ward delimitation survey, population was counted as even less than before. The population of each ward should be equal and the MC wards of all five assembly constituencies should be in the same assembly segment.

The MC officials have now submitted a report to the MC Commissioner with their remarks on the objections. After this, MC Commissioner Rahul will call all persons who raised the objections and hear them. After the hearing, the MC Commissioner will send his remarks to the Local Bodies Department of the Punjab Government. After that, the final notification on ward delimitation will be issued.

The activists and leaders of political parties are hopeful that the elections would be conducted after the delimitation process is completed. It is worth mentioning here that the MC House is lying defunct since January 21 and the election process has been delayed by a year. — TNS

