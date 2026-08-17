Amritsar MC to launch mechanical cleaning service for internal roads

The internal roads of the city will soon be cleaned with modern road-sweeping machines, as the Amritsar Municipal Corporation (MC) is going to launch a mechanical sweeping service. Under the first phase, roads in the East, West, Central and South Assembly constituencies will be covered. Around 45 km of roads will be cleaned daily by the machines, with each road scheduled to be cleaned again after every six days.

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Mayor Jatinder Singh Bhattia said the MC had awarded a contract to Lions Services Private Limited for cleaning a 1,080-km stretch of internal roads. Mechanical cleaning will be supported by manual workers who will remove accumulated soil, garbage and other waste from road edges.

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Under the system, workers will first collect loose soil and waste from the sides of roads. Road-sweeping machines will then use vacuum systems to pick up the remaining dust and dirt. Plastic bags and other waste lying along roads will also be removed.

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The service will also include road washing and trimming of bushes along roads and dividers. The civic body expects the move to reduce dust and improve cleanliness for residents, commuters, tourists and pilgrims visiting the city.

The MC will set up a control room to monitor the cleaning operation. The vehicles used for mechanical sweeping will be fitted with GPS systems, allowing officials to track their location and check whether the machines are covering their assigned routes. The cleaning operation will be carried out in two shifts. The first shift will run from 6 am to 3 pm, while the second will operate from 9 pm to 6 am.

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The MC has deployed four road-sweeping machines, 12 litter pickers, eight small tipper-trailers, eight water tankers, four road washers and 20 bush cutters for the project. The cleaning drive will be carried out on all days except Tuesday, with work carried out in two shifts each day.