Amritsar MC to launch toll-free number to pick up construction debris

Measure to ensure cleanliness, combat pollution in city, say MC officials

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, June 6

The Amritsar Municipal Corporation will issue a toll-free number to pick up debris and demolition material from houses in the city. The MC has recently set up the Construction and Demolition (C&D) Waste Recycling Plant at Jhabbal Road. MC officials now claim that no one would be allowed to dump debris by the roadside or in vacant plots.

With the installation of the C&D waste recycling plant, construction debris would be made reusable and used as construction material again. In areas where old buildings are demolished and reconstructed, residents dump the debris in the streets and on roadsides. It causes accidents, spreads filth and also affects the flow of traffic. Despite warnings by MC officials to take action, residents dispose of the debris here and there.

Joint Municipal Commissioner Hardeep Singh said the C&D waste recycling plant is ready. Two tipper trucks and two JCB machines have been pressed into service by the Municipal Corporation to lift the debris. The toll-free number would be issued to pick up the construction debris soon. People constructing buildings should give information on this toll-free number. After receiving the information, MC’s trucks and JCB machines will pick up the debris and bring it to the Construction and Demolition waste recycling plant.

The Joint Municipal Commissioner stated that after receiving information on the toll-free number, a minimal payment will be charged from the residents on the basis of distance of the picking point of the debris from the Construction ans Demolition plant plus labour charges. He said the aim of the Municipal Corporation is that there should be no filth anywhere in the city. He appealed to the residents of the city to call up the civic body to pick up construction debris.

