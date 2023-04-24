Amritsar MC to link house UID No. with civic amenities bill

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, April 23

The Municipal Corporation (MC) plans to link the unique identification number (UIDs) of houses and commercial buildings with property tax, water and sewerage bills to keep a watch on their recovery.

In a recent meeting of the Local Government Department at Chandigarh, a discussion was held on increasing the income of various departments of the civic bodies.

To increase the income of municipal corporations, the state government instructed the Amritsar MC to link the UIDs allotted to residential and commercial properties with sewerage and water bills, property tax and the Licence Department on the lines of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation.

Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said during the meeting, ideas were discussed on increasing the income of various departments of the Municipal Corporation. Discussions and talks were held to increase the income of the Water Supply and Sewage Department. “We have targeted to collect Rs 50 crore from the Property Tax Department during 2023-24,” he said.

Sandep Rishi said the property tax wing, water supply and sewerage wing, building branch and other departments were being linked with the UID numbers allotted to residential and commercial properties by the Municipal Corporation in the past years.

After clearing the dues of property tax, sewerage, water and other departments, no-objection certificates (NOCs) will be issued by these departments to householders. The NOCs of the property will be issued by the building department of the Municipal Corporation.

It is worth mentioning here that the MC had installed UID plates outside the houses in 2018 after conducting a survey. However, a large number of households claimed that they don’t have the UIDs.