Amritsar MC to survey commercial units for recovery of property tax

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, November 2

The local Municipal Corporation which is lagging behind in recovery of property tax has deployed 20 staff to survey commercial units in the city. MC Commissioner Rahul held a meeting with the staff of property tax wing and issued instructions to enhance tax collection. The MC has collected Rs 27.75 crore till the end of October in the current financial year (2023-24).

During the meeting, Municipal Secretary Vishal Vadhan and Superintendent Dharminderjeet Singh were also present. MC Commissioner Rahul appointed 20 clerks to thoroughly inspect commercial units in the assigned areas. They have been instructed to first examine the property tax returns filed by these units. If a commercial property is renting out, its measurements should be taken. If there is a tenant, a copy of the lease agreement should be obtained. MC Commissioner Rahul stated that if the owner of a commercial unit does not cooperate with the authorised staff of the property tax wing, they should report this directly to Vishal Vadhan, secretary of the wing. He stated that action will be taken against owners of commercial property who do not cooperate with MC.

The Municipal Commissioner stated that property tax recovery, which is not satisfactory, will be increased in any case. He stated that the appointed clerks will conduct a comprehensive inspection of 10,000 commercial properties by December 31 and submit their report to Municipal Secretary Vishal Vadhan. Each clerk will inspect five commercial units per day. MC Commissioner Rahul also stated that the Punjab government has introduced a one time settlement (OTS) scheme to provide relief to property tax defaulters. Under the OTS scheme, defaulters can pay property tax for a period from 2013 till March 31, 2023 without penalty and interest. He urged city residents to take advantage of the facility.

It is pertinent to mention here that a target was set to collect Rs 40 crore in the current financial year. However, the MC is far behind the target.