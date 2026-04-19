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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar MC to take out rally to promote hygiene today

Amritsar MC to take out rally to promote hygiene today

The rally will start at 11 am from Shiv Dham Temple near Green Avenue police post

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Manmeet Singh Gill
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:52 PM Apr 19, 2026 IST
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A view of the Municipal Corporation (MC) building at Ranjit Avenue in Amritsar. File photo
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A cleanliness awareness rally will be organised in the city on Monday as part of ongoing efforts to promote hygiene and public participation.

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The rally is being organised by the Amritsar Municipal Corporation and it will be flagged off by the Mayor and the Municipal Commissioner. The event is being held with support from Ek Seva and Swachh Punjab organisations.

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The rally will start at 11 am from Shiv Dham Temple near the Green Avenue police post.

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Officials said the aim of the rally is to spread awareness about the importance of cleanliness, proper waste disposal and maintaining a clean and healthy environment. Municipal officials, volunteers and people from different sections of society are expected to take part.

The civic body has been running several awareness campaigns and field activities to improve cleanliness standards in the city. The rally is another step to encourage citizens to take an active role in keeping Amritsar clean and green.

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The Amritsar Municipal Corporation has appealed to residents to support such initiatives and contribute towards building a cleaner and healthier city. Civic body officials stated that it cannot alone achieve the target of ensuring cleanliness in the city unless residents help it by fulfilling their duty.

The MC has already started a campaign to check littering by residents and appealed to them that waste should be segregated and disposed of in a proper manner.

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