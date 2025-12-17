Amritsar MC to upgrade water, sewer lines in all 85 wards under AMRUT 2.0

The Amritsar Municipal Corporation (MC) will undertake repair and upgradation of water supply and sewerage lines across all 85 wards of the city under the Atal Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation Mission (AMRUT) 2.0. The project, with an estimated cost of about Rs 23 crore, is targeted for completion by March 31, 2026. Under the scheme, new water and sewerage pipelines will be laid wherever required, while old and damaged lines will be replaced. The initiative is expected to significantly reduce issues related to contaminated water supply and frequent sewerage blockages, with the maximum benefit likely to accrue to the West Assembly constituency, which records the highest number of sewerage-related complaints.

In addition to pipeline works, the MC will procure machinery worth around Rs 7 crore. With the induction of advanced equipment, including super sucker machines, the civic body aims to strengthen its capacity to handle sewerage choke-ups more efficiently. Officials said the availability of modern machinery would ensure faster redressal of public complaints. The project is also linked to the expansion of the Khaparkhedi Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP). Once its capacity is enhanced, nearly three lakh residents are expected to get relief from sewerage-related problems.

Mayor Jatinder Singh Bhatia said tenders for development works under AMRUT 2.0 had already been floated. He added that the projects were being implemented to address ward-level issues raised by councillors and to provide long-term solutions to water and sewerage problems across the city. The arrival of new machinery next year, he said, would benefit all Assembly constituencies.

The MC will also provide one super sucker machine for every Assembly constituency. Tenders floated for the purchase of machinery are currently under scrutiny in Chandigarh and the process is expected to be completed within a week. Thereafter, a 21-day tender will be issued for procurement. Once the tender process is completed, the new machinery will be purchased. At present, the municipal corporation has four super sucker machines. With the addition of one more, each Assembly constituency will have its own machine, ensuring quicker resolution of sewerage blockage complaints and improvement in overall civic services.