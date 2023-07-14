Amritsar MC to use AI for development works

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 13

As proposed by the Local Bodies Department, the Amritsar Municipal Corporation would introduce artificial intelligence (AI) for development works, especially recarpeting of roads and streets, to ensure optimum use of the existing resources of the state, besides ensuring quality work in urban infrastructure. In a recent meeting, Local Bodies Secretary Ajoy Sharma stated that to prevent misuse of funds, roads would be selected for repairs by using the artificial intelligence system.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said there were some firms, which provide artificial intelligence (AI) assistance to the Local Bodies Department, the Mandi Board and other infrastructure development agencies to review the current condition of roads and streets.

A camera and GPS-equipped device records the road stretch from starting to the end point. Then through AI features, they examine cracks, potholes, bumps and strength of the road. After analysing it through AI, they suggest the need of repairs and other possible solution for any road or street, said Rishi.

Rishi said to ensure judicious use of public money for development purposes, the MC would use this technique. The AI system would help the MC dentify roads and streets which needed maintenance.

