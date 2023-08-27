Amritsar MC, traffic police to launch drive against diesel autos from Sept 1

Amritsar, August 26
Joint teams of the Municipal Corporation (MC), traffic police and Regional Transport Authorities (RTA) are being constituted to curb the movement of diesel-operated auto-rickshaws that have now been declared illegal. The drive would start from September 1.
Municipal Commissioner Rahul said that it was the last chance to get an e-auto under the Rejuvenation of Auto-Rickshaw in Amritsar through Holistic Intervention (RAAHI) scheme by replacing 15-year-old diesel autos till August 31.
The joint operation of the MC, traffic police and RTA would start from September 1 under which all illegal auto-rickshaws would be impounded. The movement of 15-year-old diesel autos will be banned by the district administration, traffic police and RTA under all circumstances on city roads.
MC officials stated that the e-auto project is being monitored by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and it is being implemented under the Amritsar Smart City Limited to make the city environment clean and pollution-free.
Under the RAAHI project, there is a scheme to replace 15-year-old diesel autos with e-autos. A sum of Rs 1.40 lakh is given as subsidy and along with this the benefit of other public welfare schemes is being offered besides a free skill development course to one of the family members of an auto driver.
The scheme being run under the Amritsar Smart City Limited has been taken up as a pilot project by Chief Minister Bhagwant Maan, due to which the district administration, traffic police and the RTA are working hard to implement it
