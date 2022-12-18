Amritsar MC wing raids meat shops in Ranjit Avenue

Amritsar, December 17
The Health Wing of the Municipal Corporation (MC) raided over 12 chicken shops located in Ranjit Avenue E-Block on Friday evening.
The team asked the meat shop owners to show bills of their purchase and they could not produce the same. When the officers checked the meat, they found the chicken in bad condition. The officials destroyed 10-kg fish and 15-kg chicken on the spot.
During the raid, some meat shop owners even closed their shops and fled the spot.
The team said no one would be exempted from the checking and the shops of those, who ran away would be sealed. Health officer Dr Yogesh said the shopkeepers are warned to get a licence to sell meat and will have to keep a bill record.
