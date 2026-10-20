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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: Meet procurement parameters, put straw to use, farmers advised

Amritsar: Meet procurement parameters, put straw to use, farmers advised

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:55 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Officials at a review meet in Amritsar on Monday.
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Paddy farmers have been asked to bring produce with moisture content below 17 per cent to mandis. They have also been advised to undertake harvesting only when the crop is fully mature.

Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh said the Centre had fixed the maximum permissible moisture content in paddy at 17 per cent for procurement. Grain exceeding this limit could create difficulties for farmers in selling their produce.

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The Centre has fixed the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy at Rs 2,461 per quintal for the current season. The DC urged farmers to bring dry paddy to mandis to facilitate smooth procurement.

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The administration has directed the Chief Agriculture Officer and the District Mandi Officer to organise awareness camps in villages on crop maturity, moisture requirements and procurement norms. Combine harvester operators have also been instructed to carry out harvesting only between 10 am and 6 pm.

Also, the DC held a meeting with officials of various departments at the District Administrative Complex to review measures to prevent stubble burning.

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He said harvesting was almost complete in most parts of the district, stressing the need for sustained awareness campaigns to discourage farmers from setting crop residue on fire.

Officials of the Agriculture Department and the Punjab Pollution Control Board have been directed to visit villages, explain the harmful effects of stubble burning and inform farmers about scientific methods of residue management. Subdivisional Magistrates (SDMs) have also been asked to visit villages, interact directly with farmers and monitor efforts to prevent burning incidents.

Appealing to farmers to avoid stubble burning, the DC said machinery could help manage residue without setting it on fire. Farmers could also make bales of paddy straw for sale or use it as dry fodder for livestock, he said. The DC said stubble burning caused air pollution, affected soil fertility and destroyed beneficial insects present in fields. He urged the farmers to adopt available residue-management techniques and contact their nearest Agriculture Department office for technical guidance.

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