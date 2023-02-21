Amritsar: Mega job fair tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises, with the support of Sarup Rani Government College for Women, would hold a mega job fair here on February 22. Vikram Jeet, the Deputy Director of District Employment and Business Bureau, said the mega employment fair would feature famous companies like ICICI Bank, Webers, Messix, Bhukraj, the NIIT, Connect Broadband, SBI Life, Care Health, Sada Village, Agile, Savani Motors, PNB Met Life, Idelweiss Tokyo, HDF Life and other companies. They will select candidates for the posts of life mitra, counsellor, sales executive, telecaller and non-telecaller. He said the qualification for the candidates participating in the mega job fair would be at least Class XII. Both boys and girls can participate in the mega job fair. Candidates who want to participate in the fair can reach the college between 10 am and 2 pm. tns

Eight phones seized in jail

Amritsar: The Amritsar Central Jail authorities seized eight mobile phones from inside a high security jail complex during a search operation. All the phones were abandoned from different areas of the jail premises. Out of the phones, six were keypad phones while two were touchscreen phones. Following a complaint by Subheg Singh, the Assistant Superintendent of jail, the police registered a case under Sections 42 and 52-A of the IPC. tns

Police nab two phone snatchers

Amritsar: The Division-B police have nabbed two snatchers, identified as Akashdeep Singh and Captain Singh. They were nabbed by people when they tried to flee the spot after snatching a mobile phone from a person. The victim has been identified as Sukhdev Singh Randhawa. He told the police that he and his wife were riding an e-rickshaw near Jahajgarh when two unidentified scooter-borne persons snatched his mobile phone from his shirt. A case has been registered against them.