Amritsar Metro Bus Service staff dies in mishap

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 7

Harjinder Singh Sonu (32), a resident of Gandiwind Saran and an employee with the Metro Bus Service in Amritsar died on Sunday night near his village when the motor-cycle he was riding hit a tree on the roadside. The post-mortem of his body was conducted at the local Civil Hospital on Tuesday.

After completing his duty in Amritsar, Sonu was on way back to his village on a bike with Pritpal Singh, also a resident of his village. Pritpal Singh who was riding the pillion, had a narrow escape. Pritpal Singh said a one horse-cart appeared from the front near his village and Sonu tried his best to avoid a collision but lost control. He received serious head injuries and died on the spot.

His co-workers suggested to the family to get the post-mortem conducted to get service benefits. His wife is in the family way and the couple was expecting their first baby. ASI Sukhdev Singh of Sarai Amanat Khan police station said that a case under Section 174 of CrPC has been registered in this regard.