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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: Ministers visit mandis, assure farmers of MSP

Amritsar: Ministers visit mandis, assure farmers of MSP

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:21 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Cabinet Ministers Lal Chand Kataruchak and Harbhajan Singh ETO on Thursday visited the Raiya and Gehri grain markets in Amritsar district and assured farmers of procurement at the notified minimum support price (MSP).

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak visited Raiya mandi and took stock of arrangements for farmers, labourers and commission agents, while Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO inaugurated procurement at the Gehri mandi in the Jandiala Guru constituency.

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Kataruchak said the state had made arrangements for smooth procurement and would ensure that farmers did not face inconvenience at the mandis. He said facilities, including drinking water, sanitation, electricity, shade and medical arrangements, had been provided.

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The minister said 1,887 mandis had been notified across Punjab for the procurement season and additional mandis would be made functional wherever required. “The state has been allotted a target of 180 lakh metric tonnes of paddy for the 2026-27 season,” he added.

He said the state had received a cash credit limit of Rs 42,786.68 crore for October and claimed that farmers would receive payment within 24 hours of procurement. The government had also received 5 lakh gunny bags for packing paddy, he added.

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The MSP for paddy has been fixed at Rs 2,461 per quintal for the current season.

Officials of the Food and Civil Supplies Department and procurement agencies briefed the ministers about the arrangements.

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