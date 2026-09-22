Amritsar: Mishap victim dies during treatment

A 47-year-old Tarn Taran resident, who was grievously injured in a road accident on September 15, died during treatment at an Amritsar hospital. The victim, identified as Gurdev Singh, was a resident of Gali Bajigaran Wali in Mohalla Nanaksar here. He was riding a scooter when a speeding motorcyclist hit him, according to the police.

Gurdev Singh was initially admitted to the Civil Hospital, Tarn Taran. He was later referred to the Amritsar hospital due to the serious nature of his injuries.

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The police have registered a case. Assistant Sub-Inspector Narinder Singh said footage from CCTV cameras installed near the accident site was being examined to identify the motorcyclist.