Amritsar: Mobiles seized from 3 inmates

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The city police have booked three inmates of the Central Jail here after mobile phones were recovered from them by the jail staff during an inspection. The accused have been identified as Karan Kumar of East Mohan Nagar, Vishal Sharma of Kot Budha in Tarn Taran and Suresh Kumar of Jagdev Khurd. The police have registered three separate cases under Sections 42 and 52-A of the Prisons Act at the Islamabad police station. Assistant Jail Superintendent Prabhdial Singh said two of the tree phones were without a SIM card. He added that inspection at jail was conducted frequently to check for contraband and other proscribed items. TNS

Job placement camp organised

Amritsar: Five companies shortlisted as many as 66 candidates during a daylong job placement camp organised at the District Employment and Business Bureau. At least 147 candidates participated in the camp, out of which 66 were shortlisted. Vikramjit, Deputy Director, Employment and Business Bureau, stated that such employment camps would be held on a weekly basis in future.