Amritsar: Mobiles seized from 3 inmates

Amritsar: The city police have booked three inmates of the Central Jail here after mobile phones were recovered from them by the jail staff during an inspection. The accused have been identified as Karan Kumar of East Mohan Nagar, Vishal Sharma of Kot Budha in Tarn Taran and Suresh Kumar of Jagdev Khurd. The police have registered three separate cases under Sections 42 and 52-A of the Prisons Act at the Islamabad police station. Assistant Jail Superintendent Prabhdial Singh said two of the tree phones were without a SIM card. He added that inspection at jail was conducted frequently to check for contraband and other proscribed items. TNS
Job placement camp organised
Amritsar: Five companies shortlisted as many as 66 candidates during a daylong job placement camp organised at the District Employment and Business Bureau. At least 147 candidates participated in the camp, out of which 66 were shortlisted. Vikramjit, Deputy Director, Employment and Business Bureau, stated that such employment camps would be held on a weekly basis in future.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
National Investigation Agency announces Rs 25 lakh reward on Dawood Ibrahim
The probe agency has also announced a cash reward of Rs 20 l...
Delhi Police invoke UAPA against gangsters, including Moosewala murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar
The list also includes absconding terrorist Harvinder Rinda
GST collection for August lower in Punjab and Himachal but higher in Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and J-K
Overall, it remains in healthy zone but is less than that of...
First indigenous cervical cancer shot unveiled; experts call for administering it to boys too
MoS Science and Technology Jitendra Singh says the governmen...
Portugal health minister quits after pregnant Indian woman dies; probe ordered
The 34-year-old Indian woman reportedly suffered a cardiac a...