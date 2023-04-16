Amritsar: Mobiles seized from jail inmates

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Four jail inmates, identified as Guriqbal Singh of Ajnala, Sukhdev Singh of Ugar Aulakh village, Baldev Singh of Gaggarmal village and Dildar Singh of the Islamabad area, were booked after jail authorities found mobile from each of them. The jail staff also confiscated 45 intoxicant tablets from the possession of Dildar Singh. A case under Sections 42 and 52-A of the Prison Act and 22/61/85 of the NDPS Act was registered against them. TNS

Man booked for firing into air

Amritsar: The Cantonment police have booked Sayam, alias Harry, of Varindavan Garden on Fatehgarh Churian road for allegedly firing in air. The complainant, Sanjay Malik, said that incident led to a panic in the area. He alleged the accused also have relations with gangsters and allegedly involved in criminal activities. The police have registered a case under the Arms Act.