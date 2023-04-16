Amritsar: Mobiles seized from jail inmates

Amritsar: Four jail inmates, identified as Guriqbal Singh of Ajnala, Sukhdev Singh of Ugar Aulakh village, Baldev Singh of Gaggarmal village and Dildar Singh of the Islamabad area, were booked after jail authorities found mobile from each of them. The jail staff also confiscated 45 intoxicant tablets from the possession of Dildar Singh. A case under Sections 42 and 52-A of the Prison Act and 22/61/85 of the NDPS Act was registered against them. TNS
Man booked for firing into air
Amritsar: The Cantonment police have booked Sayam, alias Harry, of Varindavan Garden on Fatehgarh Churian road for allegedly firing in air. The complainant, Sanjay Malik, said that incident led to a panic in the area. He alleged the accused also have relations with gangsters and allegedly involved in criminal activities. The police have registered a case under the Arms Act.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI, AAP leaders stage protests in city
Kejriwal was accompanied to the agency's office by his Punja...
Modi’s degree: Court summons Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in criminal defamation case by Gujarat University
As per the complainant, AAP leaders made ‘defamatory’ statem...
CBI arrests Andhra CM Jagan Reddy's uncle for brother's murder
In the 2019 murder case of former Andhra Pradesh minister YS...
‘Wanted to kill Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf to become popular’, shooters tell police
Planned to kill them by posing as local journalists and blen...
Jolt to BJP in poll-bound Karnataka, former CM Jagadish Shettar resigns as MLA
Six-time MLA Shettar parts ways with the saffron party after...