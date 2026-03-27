Amritsar MP Aujla urges central action over LPG distribution irregularities and consumer harassment

Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla has written to Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, seeking urgent intervention in the matter of serious irregularities in LPG distribution and the harassment faced by consumers.

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In his letter, Aujla stated that despite repeated assurances from the government and oil companies regarding adequate availability of LPG and PNG, consumers on the ground are facing significant difficulties.

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In several cases, gas agencies are reportedly booking LPG cylinders without consumers’ consent, and people are receiving delivery confirmation messages for refills they never requested.

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He noted that such practices raise serious concerns about the transparency and integrity of the system, especially at a time when digital mechanisms like DAC (Delivery Authentication Code) have been introduced. Even then, many consumers are not receiving timely deliveries, and delays persist despite the mandated 25-day refill cycle.

The MP urged the Ministry to strictly enforce the DAC-based SMS authentication system, ensure a fixed delivery timeline for all booked cylinders, and establish a robust monitoring mechanism to oversee the functioning of gas agencies.

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He also recommended the introduction of a GPS-based doorstep delivery verification system to ensure cylinders are delivered only to registered addresses, thereby curbing diversion, black marketing, and unauthorized deliveries.