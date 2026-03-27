icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Amritsar MP Aujla urges central action over LPG distribution irregularities and consumer harassment

Amritsar MP Aujla urges central action over LPG distribution irregularities and consumer harassment

Says that despite repeated assurances from the government and oil companies regarding adequate availability of LPG and PNG, consumers on the ground are facing significant difficulties

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:39 PM Mar 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Congress MP Gurjeet Aujla. File photo
Advertisement

Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla has written to Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, seeking urgent intervention in the matter of serious irregularities in LPG distribution and the harassment faced by consumers.

Advertisement

In his letter, Aujla stated that despite repeated assurances from the government and oil companies regarding adequate availability of LPG and PNG, consumers on the ground are facing significant difficulties.

Advertisement

In several cases, gas agencies are reportedly booking LPG cylinders without consumers’ consent, and people are receiving delivery confirmation messages for refills they never requested.

Advertisement

He noted that such practices raise serious concerns about the transparency and integrity of the system, especially at a time when digital mechanisms like DAC (Delivery Authentication Code) have been introduced. Even then, many consumers are not receiving timely deliveries, and delays persist despite the mandated 25-day refill cycle.

The MP urged the Ministry to strictly enforce the DAC-based SMS authentication system, ensure a fixed delivery timeline for all booked cylinders, and establish a robust monitoring mechanism to oversee the functioning of gas agencies.

Advertisement

He also recommended the introduction of a GPS-based doorstep delivery verification system to ensure cylinders are delivered only to registered addresses, thereby curbing diversion, black marketing, and unauthorized deliveries.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts