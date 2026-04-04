Amritsar Municipal Corporation adds 6 new sewer machines ahead of monsoon

To strengthen the city’s sewerage network before the onset of monsoon, the Municipal Corporation on Thursday inducted six new sewer suction-cum-jetting machines into its fleet.

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The new machines flagged off by Mayor Jatinder Singh Bhatia and Municipal Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill will help improve cleaning operations and tackle waterlogging issues during the rainy season. With the latest addition, the total number of sewer cleaning machines with the civic body has increased to 18.

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Officials said the move is aimed at improving response time to clear sewer blockages, enhancing routine maintenance and ensuring better coverage across different parts of the city.

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Three machines will be stationed in each constituency so that sewer cleaning and desilting work can be carried out regularly at the local level. In addition, three machines have been kept in reserve for emergency use to respond quickly in case of sudden sewer overflow, major blockages or waterlogging issues arising due to heavy rain.

Mayor Jatinder Singh Bhatia said advanced preparations were necessary to keep the city’s drainage system functional during monsoon. He said regular cleaning of sewer lines and timely use of modern machinery would help prevent inconvenience caused to residents during the rainy season.

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Municipal Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill said the MC had set a target to complete large-scale desilting and cleaning of sewer lines within one month. He said the objective was to ensure smooth drainage flow and minimise incidents of waterlogging in low-lying and vulnerable areas.

Civic officials said the suction-cum-jetting machines are capable of clearing choked sewer lines, removing silt and flushing pipelines more efficiently than conventional methods, thereby reducing manual intervention and improving sanitation standards.

The initiative is part of the Municipal Corporation’s wider effort to upgrade civic infrastructure, improve public services and strengthen sanitation systems in the city.

The corporation also appealed to the residents to avoid disposal of plastic waste, construction debris and other solid material into drains and sewer lines as such practices often lead to blockages, resulting in overflow during the rainy season.