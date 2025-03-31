Despite Sunday being a holiday, the Municipal Corporation (MC) managed to collect Rs 43 lakh property tax today, the second last day to pay current tax dues. Providing an update on the recovery of tax during the current 2024-25 financial year, Assistant Commissioner Daljit Singh said, “The Municipal Corporation has collected a total of Rs 39.66 crore property tax so far. All officials of the corporation’s Property Tax Department are actively engaged in tax collection. Citizen Facilitation Centres (CFCs) remained open on Sunday to facilitate taxpayers in clearing their pending dues.”

He also issued a reminder that residents failing to make their payments before March 31 would be subject to a 20 per cent penalty and an annual interest rate of 18 per cent would be levied on the due amount.

Emphasising the urgency, he urged property owners to clear their tax dues by tomorrow to avoid additional charges. Notably, in the previous 2023-24 financial year, the MC had collected Rs 37.90 crore property tax. With just one day left for the deadline to deposit tax, officials expect a surge in payments as residents rush to meet the cut-off date. The offices and the CFCs would remain open on Monday (Eid holiday) for collecting property tax.

Yesterday, the Property Tax Department sealed several buildings to press their owners to clear pending dues. Thought the MC intensified efforts to boost tax collection before the end of financial year, it was far away from achieving the target. The MC had set the target to collect Rs 50 crore property tax in its 2024-25 Budget. However, the corporation managed to collect Rs 40 crore till date. Officials are expecting that they would be able collect good amount of tax on last day of the fiscal.