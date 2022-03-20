Amritsar Municipal Corporation House meeting cancelled

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 19

The special meeting of the Municipal Corporation’s House which was scheduled to be held on March 21 has been cancelled here today. In this meeting, a no-confidence motion was proposed to be moved against Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu after he shifted over to Aam Aadmi Party from the Congress.

On February 25, more than 50 Congress councilors had signed a memorandum to the MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi and asked to call a special meeting by putting a no-confidence motion against Mayor Rintu. A two-thirds vote of the House was needed to remove him from post of Mayor.

At present, there are 84 councilors and five MLAs in the corporation house. As per the sources, Mayor Karmjit Singh Rintu has support of about 40 councillors of different political parties in the last few days. The five MLAs of the city also belong to the Aam Aadmi Party. Due to which the special meeting of March 21 has been cancelled.

If the Congress will have two-thirds of the members to remove Mayor Rintu, then he can raise this issue in the coming House. The mayor would call the budget meeting of MC General House soon.