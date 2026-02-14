Amritsar Municipal Corporation plans threefold hike in bills for faulty commercial water meters

The Amritsar Municipal Corporation is preparing to introduce a new billing policy, under which commercial establishments with dysfunctional water meters may be charged three times the average of their last three months’ bills for water and sewerage services.

Advertisement

The proposal is expected to be placed for approval in the upcoming Municipal Corporation House meeting.

Advertisement

Sources said various departments were currently finalising agenda items for the House meeting, and the Water Supply and Sewerage Department was set to table the new proposal aimed at strengthening bill recovery and increasing revenue.

Advertisement

Officials said there were around 14,000 registered commercial water and sewerage connections in the city.

Of these, nearly 5,000 had non-functional meters, they added, saying many of the connection holders had not taken steps to repair or replace their faulty meters, resulting in nominal lump-sum billing instead of charges based on actual usage. For several years, the civic body has been issuing a flat bill of Rs 200 per month for water and Rs 200 per month for sewerage, in cases where meters were found dysfunctional. Authorities admit that the minimal charges discouraged consumers from getting their meters repaired, leading to substantial financial losses for the civic body.

Advertisement

Senior officials have been holding meetings to explore ways to enhance revenue from the Water Supply and Sewerage Department. Recovery has remained below expectations due to various administrative and compliance challenges.

It was also learnt that, in 2021, the state government reduced residential user charges, fixing water charges at Rs 50 per month.

Water bills were waived for residential properties up to 125 square yards, further impacting

departmental revenue.

If the proposal is approved, notices will be issued to commercial consumers with faulty meters, directing them to repair or replace the equipment.

Failure to comply may result in scrutiny of past records and recovery of dues calculated at three times the average billing amount.

Mayor Jatinder Singh Bhatia said the House meeting would be convened shortly, and agendas had been sought from all departments.

He added that a decision on defective water and sewerage meters, along with other proposals, would be taken after detailed deliberations.