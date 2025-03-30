Amritsar Municipal Corporation proposes Budget of Rs 459.45 cr for year 2025-26

The Amritsar Municipal Corporation (MC) has proposed a Budget of Rs 459.45 crore for the year 2025-26 and sent it to the Local Bodies Department, Punjab Government, for approval here on Saturday. In the Budget, the MC has proposed to increase revenue targets and funds for development projects.

The MC had approved a Budget of Rs 411 .75 crore for the year 2024-25. Almost 66 per cent Budget has been earmarked for the establishment, 30 per cent for development works and four per cent has been set aside to meet any contingency or emergency.

The civic body has increased the target of each department’s estimated income in the Budget for 2025-26. The Budget meeting also passed a resolution for the grant of cow cess to a trust for running and maintenance of cow shelter built by the MC at Naraingarh. The resolution provides Rs 50 per head of cattle for each day to the Kamdhenu Gau Dhaam Trust for a period of five years.

The House also passed a resolution for changing and repair of water supply lines, changing and repair of sewer lines and desilting of sewer lines in all five urban Assembly constituencies of the city at a cost of Rs 5.74 crore.

The corporation further has plans to install 750 dustbins (150 in each Assembly segment) at a cost of Rs 47.19 lakh. Each of these dustbins would cost the MC an amount of Rs 6,292. Further, the MC has proposed to recruit a total of 116 sewer men on outsourcing basis for a period of six months to ensure cleanliness and maintenance of sewerage system in the city.

The corporation has also earmarked a Budget of Rs 2.45 crore for supply and installation of streetlights. It has further earmarked Rs 49.22 crore for providing water supply in selected areas of the city.

It was the first meeting of the General House of the corporation since the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party in the state three years ago. The MC House was dissolved soon after the elections. In the first meeting of the House, the Congress councillors, who are in the opposition, challenged the AAP to prove majority on the floor.

Congress councillor Vikas Soni said, “The AAP has installed a fake Mayor despite the fact that it does not have required strength of councillors in the House.” He said the ruling party had politicised the Local Bodies Department wherein instead of looking into the problems of people at the grass root level, the Budget was allocated Assembly wise in the city.