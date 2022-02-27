Amritsar Municipal Corporation removes buses parked illegally outside Hall Gate

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 26

A team of officials of the estate wing of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation led by Estate Officer Dharminderjit Singh removed illegally parked buses at Old Sabzi Mandi outside Hall Gate. The owners were instructed that no bus would be parked at vacant land outside the Hall Gate without paying parking fee to the civic body.

It is worth mentioning here that private bus operators have been parking buses outside the Hall Gate illegally for long. The MC often warns them to remove their buses. They had even issued challans too. Recently, MC Commissioner Sandip Rishi decided to charge parking fee from the bus operators and asked the estate wing officials to not allow any bus in the parking space without getting fee.

Now, the buses would be parked properly and the MC would also generate revenue.

Besides, the estate wing also took action against shopkeepers and vendors in the areas of Queen’s Road, Crystal Chowk and Hall Gate, who had illegally occupied footpaths by displaying their goods outside their shops.

