Amritsar Municipal Corporation removes encroachments from IDH market

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 4

The estate wing of the municipal corporation (MC) removed encroachments from the IDH market here on Friday.

The civic body has constructed two toilet booths adjacent to the petrol pump in front of Suraj-Chanda-Tara PVR at the IDH market. These toilet booths were occupied by a shopkeeper, who used them as godowns.

After getting information about the encroachment, an MC team led by Estate Officer Dharminderjit Singh and Inspector Rajkumar reached the spot today.

The MC officials found that a general store owner had closed the toilet booths, reportedly four years ago, and was using these as godowns. The MC team broke open the lock installed by the shopkeeper and seized goods from the booths.

The shopkeeper also reached the spot and started an argument with the MC team. Dharminderjit Singh said the MC staff seized a huge quantity of grocery items stored in the booths.

“The toilet booths have been constructed on 60 square yards. The corporation’s property worth crores of rupees was encroached upon by the shopkeeper. These booths were lying closed for a long time. We will not tolerate any such encroachment. Further action would be taken on the orders of the MC Commissioner. With the help of the shopkeepers, the toilets would be opened for the convenience of traders and visitors,” he said.