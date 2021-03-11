Amritsar Municipal Corporation team attacked by encroachers

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, April 30

A team of the MC estate wing was reportedly attacked by encroachers and vendors at the Heritage Street here on Saturday.

A team of the estate wing of MC had gone to the Heritage Street and seized goods being displayed outside the shops and vends by encroachers on the directions of Mayor Karamjit Singh Ritnu and Municipal Corporation Commissioner.

There’s a gang of encroachers, who never follow directions. Lakhs of devotees visit Darbar Sahib and encroachments lead to congestion. It is the second time, when the MC team has been attacked. An MC official

The employees loaded the seized good in the truck to deposit it in the store room. Meanwhile, the encroachers, vendors and other residents gathered around the truck and entered into a heated argument with MC officials and employees.

They demonstrated against the MC move and also abused the employees. The MC employees complained that they threatened to kill them, adding that that all illegal encroachers intercepted the truck. “They attacked our truck driver and employees. The employees saved their lives by running away from the spot. The encroachers unloaded the goods seized and even damaged the truck,” said Dharminderjit Singh, Estate Officer.

The MC officials claimed that the vendors, who sell goods to visitors at the Darbar Sahib, unite together and oppose the MC move. The Heritage Street has been declared as no-vending zone and no one can sell goods in this area.

“There is a gang of encroachers, who never follow any directions of the administration. Lakhs of devotees visit the Darbar Sahib and encroachments lead to congestion and littering. It is the second time, when the MC team has been attacked by the encroachers,” an MC official said.

Meanwhile, encroachers alleged that the MC team sacrilege the holy “rumalas”, being sold on vends.

“We have recorded the action. No MC employee touched any ‘rumalas’. They were trying to provoke religious sentiments of devotees against the MC team. We don’t have any such intention,” the Estate Officer said.

The estate wing officials gave a written complaint against four persons, who were leading the encroachers at the Heritage Street, to the police and have asked to register an FIR in this regard.