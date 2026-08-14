Amritsar muralist Sumeet Dua elected chief of Punjab Lalit Kala Akademi

Renowned Amritsar-based artist and muralist Sumeet Dua has been elected as the president of Punjab Lalit Kala Akademi (PLKA), Chandigarh, marking a significant moment for the visual arts community of city.

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The PKLA has been actively nurturing and promoting visual arts in the region for several decades. Its fundamental purpose is not merely to organise exhibitions, but to create an environment in which art can flourish, artists can find recognition and encouragement, and the rich artistic and cultural heritage of Punjab can be preserved for future generations. Through exhibitions, art fairs, workshops, competitions, seminars and other creative initiatives, PKLA continues to provide a meaningful platform for artists and the wider community.

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A meeting of PKLA members, along with representatives of the Department of Cultural Affairs, Department of Public Relations and Department of Higher Education, Punjab, was held on August 11 at Punjab Kala Bhawan, Amritsar. During the meeting, Sumeet Dua was unanimously elected as the president of the akademi.

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Dua has been actively involved in the field of visual and public art for several decades, with his practice extending beyond the conventional boundaries of the gallery. His work spans installation art, public art, murals, sculptures and large-scale environmental artworks. He has contributed to the artistic beautification of Amritsar and has conceived and executed several prominent public art projects across the city. His creative works, including murals, sculptures and installations at Sri Guru Ram Das Ji International Airport, Amritsar, reflect his commitment to bringing art into public spaces and making it accessible to people from all walks of life.

Dua said, “Art is not simply an object to be viewed. It is a dialogue between creativity, society, memory and place. It has the power to connect people with their cultural roots while simultaneously opening new possibilities for thought and imagination.” On his appointment, Dua said his vision was to encourage artists to move beyond geographical and institutional boundaries and to take art closer to various communities across the state.

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“The artists of Punjab have long expressed the aspiration that the akademi should expand its activities beyond the traditional centres and organise meaningful artistic programmes in different parts of the state. There is a need to create opportunities for artists across Punjab and to establish a stronger connection between artists, institutions and the public,” he said.

His first proposal as chief of the akademi is to organise an art show to display the work of women artists from Punjab and Chandigarh. The exhibition is being envisioned as a travelling art show, which will move from Amritsar to Jalandhar, and then to Chandigarh, thereby taking art beyond a single venue and creating opportunities for audiences in different cities to experience the work of contemporary women artists.