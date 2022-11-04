Amritsar: Nagoke village resident dies of drug overdose

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 3

Amandeep Singh, a resident of Nagoke village, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances on the Lakhuwal-Sathiala road falling under the Beas police station here, had died of drug overdose.

The police have registered a case of culpable homicide against unknown persons. A probe was on to trace his accomplices and those who provided drugs to them.

The victim left the house to get his mobile phone repaired on Monday, said his family members. His body was found wrapped in a cloth on the Lakhuwal-Sathiala road at night. Someone informed the family members about the incident. They rushed the spot and informed the police about it.

Kanwaljit Singh, brother of the deceased, told the police that Amandeep left the house to get his mobile phone repaired at Baba Bakala Sahib. However, later his mobile phone was switched off. Around 9 pm, someone called him and informed him that Amandeep’s body was found wrapped in a cloth on the roadside.

The police took the body into their possession and sent it to a hospital for autopsy. They registered a case against unknown persons on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

“On the statement of Kanwaljit Singh, we have registered a case under Sections 304, 201 and 34 of the IPC against unknown persons,” said Assistant Sub-Inspector Sardool Singh.

The ASI said as per preliminary investigation, the deceased was a drug addict. He had died of drug overdose. His accomplices later dumped his body on the roadside. Investigations were on to identify those who consumed drugs with him. They were also probing from where they procured the contraband.

