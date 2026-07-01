Amritsar: Narcotics Control Bureau expands probe

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has issued a fresh notice to Dr Inderpal Singh, owner of a private hospital in Haripura, directing him to appear before the agency on Monday in connection with its investigation into the alleged illegal trade in restricted medicines.

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NCB officials said Dr Inderpal has been asked to produce complete records related to the purchase and sale of restricted medicines. He had earlier appeared before the central agency, but failed to submit the entire documentation sought during questioning, an official said on condition of anonymity.

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The probe stems from an NCB raid conducted in May at Baba Deep Singh Hospital in a village near the Attari border.

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Acting on intelligence inputs, the agency had alleged that the hospital owner, Dr Charanpreet Singh, was procuring restricted medicines in quantities exceeding the permissible limit. During the search, officials reportedly recovered between 800 and 1,000 tablets in excess of the authorised stock, following which Dr Charanpreet Singh was arrested.

During the course of the investigation, the name of a private hospital in Haripura owned by Dr Inderpal surfaced, prompting the NCB to widen its probe, sources said. Officials are now examining records related to the procurement and distribution of restricted medicines.

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Sources further indicated that the names of certain stockists based in Moga and Ludhiana have also surfaced. Notices are likely to be issued to them. No formal charges have been filed against Dr Inderpal Singh so far and the investigation is continuing.