Amritsar: Narcotics, pistol seized

The BSF on Wednesday recovered over 11 kg of narcotics, including heroin, apart from a pistol and a damaged drone along the International Border in two separate operations.

The BSF handed over the seized drug consignments to the Gharinda police for the registration of an FIR and launched a probe to find out the intended recipients of the contraband.

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During the first crackdown, the BSF recovered 5.5 kg of intoxicating powder, a pistol and a damaged drone near the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari. Apart from the contraband, a Zigana pistol manufactured by Tisas, Türkiye, and a damaged DJI Matrice 400 quadcopter drone were also recovered. A separate case under the NDPS Act, the Arms Act, and the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024, has been registered. Meanwhile, over 5 kg of heroin was recovered from the Kahngarh border outpost area and a case registered.