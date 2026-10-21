Amritsar: Navjot Kaur Sidhu celebrates husband’s birthday; distributes goods in slum

The family of cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu celebrated his birthday in the Amritsar East Assembly segment.

His wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, and daughter, Rabia Sidhu, visited the slums located on Chamrang Road and distributed essential goods to the residents to mark the politician’s birthday. They also spent some time with the people.

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When asked about contesting the elections, she stated that her family was not keen to run and that their main objective was to serve the people of the Assembly segment.

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Commenting on the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, she said that had concrete steps been taken in time to prevent the spread of drugs, the problem would not have escalated to such an extent.

She added that her family’s primary goal is to make Punjab drug-free and guide the youth in the right direction.