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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: NCB secures attachment of assets in drugs seizure case

Amritsar: NCB secures attachment of assets in drugs seizure case

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:14 AM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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The accused in Amritsar police custody.
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The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Amritsar, has secured the attachment of assets in connection with a major narcotics trafficking case involving the seizure of a total of 18 kg drugs, including heroin, methamphetamine and opium.

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Sources in the NCB said the competent authority and administrator under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act, 1976, and NDPS Act, New Delhi, has confirmed the freezing of two vehicles owned by the accused, Harmanjit Singh Sandhu.

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The order, issued recently under Section 68-F(1) of the NDPS Act, upholds the provisional freezing order dated May 29.

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The frozen vehicles include a Toyota Etios Liva GD, bearing registration number PB02CT9678, valued at Rs 5.69 lakh, and a Toyota Fortuner Sigma 4 (AT), bearing registration number PB02EM0002, valued at Rs 27.22 lakh.

Earlier, on June 17, the same authority had confirmed the freezing of 93 kanals and 11 marlas of agricultural land worth Rs 1.75 crore in the name of the mother of the accused, Harjinder Kaur. The land is situated in Burj village of Chabhal tehsil in Tarn Taran district.

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With the latest order, the total value of properties confirmed as frozen in the case has risen to about Rs 2.08 crore till now.

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