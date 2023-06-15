 Amritsar: NEET results bring joy : The Tribune India

Campus notes

Amritsar: NEET results bring joy

Amritsar: NEET results bring joy

Students celebrate their success with sweets after the NEET result at Spring Dale School in Amritsar.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: It was a time for jubilation at Spring Dale Senior School when the school students achieved exceptional results in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination (NEET). School’s student Sumer Singh Dhaliwal cracked the exam by scoring 690 marks out of 720, other students with outstanding performance, included Parul Goenka (638 marks), Agamjot Singh Virdi (611 marks), Anantvir Singh (589 marks) and Harsirjan Bagga (558 marks). Congratulating the students and their families, Spring Dale Educational Society chairman Sahiljit Singh Sandhu said, “The success in NEET underscores the efficacy of our teaching methods employed in the school.”

DAV students say no to tobacco

To spread awareness about the dangers of tobacco and its negative impact on health, No Tobacco Day was celebrated by the NSS department of DAV College Amritsar. Principal Amardeep Gupta while interacting with students said that tobacco causes eight million deaths every year. Evidence released shows that smokers were more likely to develop severe disease compared to non-smokers. Cigarettes contain about 600 ingredients which after burning generate more than 7,000 chemicals and at least 69 of them are linked to cancer, added Gupta. Tobacco is the leading cause of respiratory disorders like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, tuberculosis, cancers, leukemia, cataracts, and pneumonia.

Police DAV student scores high in NEET

Police DAV School Principal Vipin Jishtu congratulated Bhargav Sharma for cracking the NEET 2023 with 99.253 percentile. On this proud moment, the school management and the principal wished him success and also advised to keep his focus intact for further studies.

GNDU job vacancies

Online applications are invited for various posts of instructors for different courses/diplomas in the Department of Lifelong Learning, Guru Nanak Dev University, on purely part-time contract/lecture basis for the session 2023-24. The candidates, who fulfil the prescribed qualifications can fill the online application form at the university website before 12.07.2023. The applicant can visit the university website for the interview date, time, venue and qualifications/instructions, etc. informed Dr Anupam, director, Lifelong Learning of the university.

100% placement at Global Institutes

All the students of 2022 outgoing batch of the Department of Hotel Management GCI were selected for internship/placements by leading hotel chains for their operations at different locations in India. Hotel Management Department of the Global Group of Institutes got placements for all the 74 students in Hilton Bangalore, ITC Rajputana, Jaipur, Jaypee Residency Manor, Mussoorie, Leela Palace, Bangalore, The Fairmont Jaipur, Lemon Tree Gurugram, JW Marriott Aerocity, New Delhi, ITC Welcome Dwarka, New Delhi, Zone By The Park Jodhpur, The Radisson Blue, Udaipur, The Mohali Club By Wyndham, The Holiday Inn, Amritsar, The Marriott Indore, The Radisson, Gurugram, The Sterling Resorts, Manali, and The Ramada Amritsar. The selected students would be joining their new responsibilities starting July 2023. Dr Akashdeep Singh Chandi, vice-chairman of the Global Group of Institutes congratulated the faculty and students of the Hotel Management Department on this wonderful performance.

