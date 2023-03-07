Amritsar (North) MLA raises issue of stray dog menace in Punjab Assembly

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 6

Amritsar (North) MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh demanded a permanent solution for the stray dog menace in the city during the Budget Session of the Punjab legislative assembly today. He expressed dissatisfaction over the sterilization project being implemented by the Municipal Corporation.

Addressing the assembly speaker, the MLA said: “We are facing a serious problem of stray dogs in Amritsar. Women or children cannot walk in their locality freely due to the furious canines.”

“In the past two or three months, several incidents of dog bite have been reported in the city. The MC has only one solution to the problem, which is to sterilise these animals. However, this is not an effective solution. We request that some enclosure should be made for stray dogs. We need a permanent solution for this problem.”

As dogs have a high fertility rate and produce multiple offspring, the canine population is expected to rise exponentially in the coming years. Local residents and activists also want a concrete action to curb the stray dog population in the city, which has also been causing accidents involving two-wheelers.

MC officials claimed that the birth control is the only possible solution for stray dogs and a sterilisation project is going on in the city. The project had been initiated by the civic body in the city in January.

Under the new contract, 20,000 dogs will be sterilised. The MC claimed to have sterilised 25 dogs in a day at the Animal Birth Control Centre, Chheharta.

After sterilisation, the dogs are kept under supervision for three days and later released after examination.

Keep canine population in enclosures: Pratap

Amritsar (North) MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap said: “The MC’s sterilisation drive is not an effective solution to the menace of stray dogs. We request that some enclosures should be constructed for the canine population. We need a permanent solution for this problem.”