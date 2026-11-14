Amritsar: Nothing in the pink of health under AAP’s ‘Sehat Kranti’, says BJP

Healthcare infrastructure has emerged as another flashpoint between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, with former state BJP president and former Rajya Sabha MP Shwait Malik accusing the Bhagwant Mann government of prioritising publicity over strengthening the state's public healthcare system.

Launching an attack on the government's much-publicised "Sehat Kranti" initiative, Malik cited findings from the Union Health Ministry's Health Dynamics of India: Infrastructure and Human Resources-2024-25 report to highlight what he described as critical gaps in the availability of specialist doctors at government health facilities.

Malik said: "Punjab, which loses nearly 13 lives every single day (4,759 fatalities annually) to road accidents, according to data presented by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, has only four government neurosurgeons across all 23 districts, stationed solely at three medical colleges in Patiala, Faridkot, and Amritsar.

“Not a single one of Punjab’s 23 district hospitals or 44 sub-divisional hospitals has a neurosurgeon,” he pointed out.

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Referring to the recent bus accident near the Chief Minister's residence in Sangrur, in which three passengers died and 26 suffered injuries, Malik said the absence of specialised facilities at the district level had necessitated referrals to Patiala, raising concerns over delays in providing critical treatment during the so-called golden hour.

He also criticised Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh for describing the establishment of neurosurgery facilities at district hospitals as not feasible, arguing that the government's position reflected a gap between its healthcare claims and the requirements on the ground.

“The Union Health Ministry report shows that 224 of the 268 sanctioned specialist posts across Punjab's 84 rural Community Health Centres (CHCs) were vacant, leaving nearly 84 per cent of the posts unfilled. Not one of these centres had all four essential specialists — surgeon, obstetrician and gynaecologist, physician and paediatrician — in position,” Malik shared.

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He alleged that the AAP government had focused on promoting Mohalla Clinics while neglecting secondary and tertiary healthcare infrastructure.

He demanded that vacant posts of specialist and super-specialist and doctors be filled within a time-bound framework along with a white paper, detailing health-sector expenditure, including spendings on advertisements.

However, the government has defended its approach to specialist healthcare. Health Minister Balbir Singh has maintained that neurosurgery facilities require dedicated infrastructure and a team of specialists, making it difficult to replicate such services at every district hospital. He has also cited plans for a super-speciality block at Government Medical College, Mohali, and new medical colleges in Sangrur, Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala as measures intended to improve access to specialised treatment.