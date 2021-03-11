Amritsar: Notorious gangster booked for extortion

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, April 28

The city police have booked notorious gangster Supreet Singh, alias Harry Chatha, for allegedly demanding extortion from a local wine contractor who also runs a travel agency here.

According to complainant Prabhjit Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran road area, the accused threatened to kill him in case he failed to hand over Rs 50 lakh to him while giving a time frame of one week.

Besides Harry Chatha, the police have also booked Parsimran Singh and Pardeep Kumar, alias DC, in the case. The duo was complainant’s partners.

In his statement, he said for the last 12 years, he was running a wine business besides working as a study visa consultant. He said four days ago, he got a call from a foreign number on his social media account. The caller introduced himself as Harry Chatha and sought Rs 50 lakh extortion. He said he threatened to kill him if he did not give the amount in one week.

He also blamed Parsimran and Pardeep, both partners, for this. He alleged that the duo used to work with him as visa consultants. He said there was some outstanding amount against them and he asked them to give it. However, they refused and threatened to kill him. He said the same evening, he got a call from Harry Chatha.

He alleged that one of Harry Chatha’s friend, identified as Navi, also runs a visa consultant agency in Jandiala.

“If something happens to me or my family, the accused would be responsible for this,” he told the police.

The police have booked a case under Section 387 of the IPC against Chatha, Parsimran and Pardeep Kumar and launched further probe.