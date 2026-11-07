Amritsar: Now, helpline to reach SHOs for complaints

In a move aimed at improving police-public coordination, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police has issued a directory of contact numbers, enabling residents to directly reach the station house officers (SHOs) and MHCs (police station munshis) of their respective police stations.

Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill said the initiative was intended to provide residents with easier access to police assistance and eliminate the need to approach multiple channels for routine complaints and information.

The police have also provided dedicated helpline numbers for sharing information about drug trafficking and gangster activities. The identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential, the police have assured, urging residents to share information without fear.

The initiative assumes significance as the police continue their drive against drug trafficking and organised crime in the city. The Commissionerate Police has asked residents to dial 1930 for reporting cyber fraud and 112 for emergency police assistance.