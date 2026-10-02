Amritsar: Nuggets of wisdom for paddy growers

This is that time of the year when pollution levels assume alarming proportions due to stubble burning.

To rein in the practice, the Agriculture Department has stepped up efforts to persuade farmers to manage straw scientifically.

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At an awareness camp in Ball Kalan village, officials explained how the residue could be managed with the help of modern machinery.

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The focus of the campaign was not merely on preventing smoke, but also on protecting the long-term health of the soil.

The officials said burning paddy straw could adversely affect soil fertility, besides contributing to the air pollution. In contrast, incorporating the residue into the soil could help increase its organic content and support soil health.

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“Paddy straw need not be treated as waste. With appropriate machinery and techniques, it can be retained or incorporated into the soil, allowing farmers to derive agronomic benefits while avoiding the smoke and pollution associated with stubble burning,” an official said.

The message assumes greater significance as farmers face the recurring challenge of managing large quantities of paddy residue within a limited window between harvesting and sowing the next crop. The Agriculture Department urged farmers to make use of the modern farm machinery and technical assistance available to them and adopt methods suited to their fields.

The officials also stressed that maintaining soil fertility and organic matter was essential for sustaining agricultural productivity for future generations.