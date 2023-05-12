Amritsar: Of 2.6L connections, only 38,800 users paying water, sewerage fee

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, May 11

Though the Department of Local Government is pressing the civic bodies to generate more revenue to ensure good governance and development, due to the negligence of Municipal Corporation officials, the major revenue generating departments of the civic body have not been able to achieve the recovery targets following shortcomings in their functioning. Ironically, one-fourth of the total water-sewer connection in the city are illegal. As per the official data, around 67,000 water and sewerage connections are illegal in the city. Residents get water and sewerage connections by connecting them to the main line on their own.

Under the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) funded sewer project and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), the MC installed water and sewer lines in several localities on the outskirts of the city. Around 67,000 water-sewerage connections were illegally installed by the residents without paying any fee to the MC. Most of the connections under these projects are in the assembly constituencies, including East, West and South.

According to the MC record, there are a total of 1,90,345 water-sewerage connections in the city out of which 1,75,765 are domestic while 14,571 are commercial. A large number of households don’t pay the water-sewerage bills as the state government exempted them under various schemes for freebies. The Municipal Corporation is getting water bills from only 38,800 consumers out of 2.6 lakh legal and illegal connections. In the last bill cycle, around 10,000 domestic and 5,000 commercial users didn’t pay water and sewerage charges.

The Municipal Corporation is now planning to crack down on the defaulters of water-sewer bills. In a recent meeting, senior MC officials discussed the recovery of pending bills. The Municipal Corporation has now decided to disconnect all these connections of consumers who defaulted to press them for the recovery of their bills.

The department has constituted 11 teams for the recovery of pending bills. The notices will be issued to at least 10 major defaulters every day and action will be taken. Rajinder Sharma, Secretary, Water Supply and Sewerage wing, stated that on the directions of MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi, the staff will make field visits and disconnect the connections of defaulters who have not paid their bills.