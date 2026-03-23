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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar official's death: Security tightened at ex-minister Laljit Bhullar's residence in Patti

Amritsar official's death: Security tightened at ex-minister Laljit Bhullar's residence in Patti

Gagandeep Randhawa, allegedly ended his life on March 21 and a video appeared in which he purportedly claimed harassment by Bhullar and others

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Gurbaxpuri
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 01:18 PM Mar 23, 2026 IST
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Barricades put up by the police on the roads leading to Laljit Singh Bhullar's residence in Patti. Photo: Gurbaxpuri
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The police have made strict security arrangements by installing barricades on the way leading to the residence of former Punjab minister and AAP leader Laljit Singh Bhullar in Patti town, who resigned as following the death of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, the district manager of Punjab State Warehousing Corporation in Amritsar.

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Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, allegedly ended his life on Saturday and a video appeared in which he purportedly claimed harassment by Bhullar and others.

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The Ranjit Avenue police in Amritsar have registered a case under various sections of the BNS.

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Meanwhile, Congress workers, led by former MLA Harminder Singh Gill along with other leaders, marched to Bhullar’s residence on Monday and staged a dharna demanding his early arrest.

In response, supporters of Laljit Singh Bhullar also gathered in large numbers. To prevent any clash, the police put up barricades on all roads leading to the AAP leader’s residence and arranged measures to avoid any untoward incidents.

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