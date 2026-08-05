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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar on alert after threat email targets police stations, tracks

Amritsar on alert after threat email targets police stations, tracks

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:35 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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Pawan K Jaiswar

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Tribune News Service

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Amritsar, August 5

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Ahead of the 80th Independence Day, security agencies in Amritsar were put on alert after a threat email warning of grenade attacks on police stations and IED blasts on railway tracks was received by three police stations today.

The email was sent to the official email IDs of the airport, D division and E division police stations. The sender claimed affiliation to a terror outfit and threatened attacks on police stations and railway infrastructure in Punjab before the I-Day.

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The message specifically mentioned Amritsar, Ludhiana and Bathinda, besides Ambala, and warned of blasts on rail tracks.

It also threatened grenade attacks at police stations during specified hours and asked people not to travel by train or send their children to schools, and Independence Day functions.The police have begun a probe, with technical teams are examining the email for clues regarding its origin and possible links with earlier threat messages.

A senior police official confirmed receiving threat emails.Meanwhile, security arrangements around police stations, railway stations and other vital installations are being reviewed and strengthened.

The development comes amid heightened security in Punjab in view of the August 15 celebration.

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