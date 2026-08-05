DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Amritsar on high alert after email threatens grenade attacks, IED blasts ahead of Independence Day

Amritsar on high alert after email threatens grenade attacks, IED blasts ahead of Independence Day

The email was sent to the official email IDs of airport, D Division and E Division police stations

article_Author
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:36 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representative image: iStock
Advertisement

Security agencies in Amritsar were put on high alert on Wednesday after three police stations in the Commissionerate received a threat email warning of grenade attacks on police stations and IED blasts on railway tracks ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

Advertisement

The email was sent to the official email IDs of airport, D Division and E Division police stations. The sender claimed affiliation with an alleged terrorist organisation and threatened attacks on police stations and railway infrastructure in Punjab before August 15.

Advertisement

The message specifically named Amritsar, Ludhiana and Bathinda in Punjab, besides Ambala, and warned of blasts on railway tracks. It also threatened grenade attacks at police stations during specified hours and urged people not to travel by train or send children to schools and Independence Day functions.

Advertisement

Police officials have taken the threat seriously and launched an investigation to ascertain the source and credibility of the email. Technical teams are examining it for clues regarding its origin and possible links to earlier threat messages.

A senior police official confirmed receiving the threatening emails. He said the cyber cell has traced certain digital footprints and a technical probe is underway.

Advertisement

Security arrangements around police stations, railway stations and other vital installations are being reviewed and strengthened ahead of Independence Day, he added.

The development comes amid heightened security across Punjab in view of the August 15 celebrations and recent incidents involving suspected cross-border terror networks.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts