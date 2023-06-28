Amritsar: One held with 28-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Chheharta police have nabbed Suraj Singh of Nanakpura Abadi in Guru ki Wadali for allegedly possessing 28 gm of heroin. He was brought on police remand after being produced in a court for further investigations. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him. tns

Illegal liquor seized, 1 held

Amritsar: CIA staff arrested Jai Veer Mehra of the Mall Road and recovered eight boxes of English liquor from his possession. He could not produce documents regarding the sale or purchase of the liquor. He was travelling in a car when the police intercepted him. A case under the Excise Act was registered against him. tns

One nabbed with 1-kg opium

Amritsar: The Gharinda police have arrested Gurkirat Singh, alias Sagar, of Haer village for allegedly possessing 1-kg opium. The police said the accused was held during vehicle checking near the railway crossing near Khasa here on Monday. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him.