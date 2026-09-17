Amritsar: Over 100 cops comb Gujjarpura area in early morning operation

In an early morning crackdown, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police conducted a cordon and search operation (CASO) in the Gujjarpura area of the C Division police station on Wednesday, resulting in the registration of two cases under the NDPS Act.

The operation began around 5 am and involved extensive checking of the area, including verification of suspected persons and vehicles.

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Over 100 police personnel were led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Local) Akarshi Jain during the operation.

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DCP Akarshi Jain said the operation aimed at checking drug-related and other criminal activities in the locality. She said two FIRs under the NDPS Act had been registered during the operation so far.

Besides checking for narcotics, the police also carried out preventive checks, including identification and verification of suspicious persons and scrutiny of vehicles suspected of being used in criminal activities.

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The police said such search and checking operations would continue in the city to curb drug trafficking and other criminal activities.