Amritsar: Pack of canines a cause for concern

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 24

Not a pleasant sight, but spotting a pack of hungry dogs sifting through garbage in dustbins installed alongside roads is not uncommon in the city.

Residents complain that such hungry and irritated dogs, as they look for food, often cause inconvenience to commuters.

Even as a large number of dog lovers feed them in their areas, the huge population is practically impossible to be fed. A few residents even have divergent views on feeding stray dogs by animal lovers as some consider it a nuisance.

However, in the absence of any policy and the will to implement dog-sterilisation programmes in the city, the population of canines is fast increasing. Residents complain that apart from other problems caused by stray canines, dog excreta on roads is a big challenge in the way of creating clean and hygienic surroundings.

Apart from stray dogs, owners of pet dogs in the city, too, are in the habit of bringing their dogs to parks and streets, which further adds to unclean surroundings.

A resident Harjit Singh said: “A few years ago, the government had come up with a scheme to register pet dogs. The registration fee thus collected was to be used for sterilisation of stray dogs to control their population.” He said accidents and dog-bite incidents can be stopped only if the dog population is controlled.